Convicted murderer Kierra Russ files appeal of Club Blu mass shooting life sentences

Kierra Russ, found guilty and sentenced to two concurrent life prison terms in the 2016 Club Blu mass shooting Monday, filed an appeal Tuesday.

Attorney Douglas Molloy represented the 24-year-old Lehigh Acres woman and the first of five defendants in the Club Blu incident to be tried. He made the filing to the Second District Court of Appeal shortly before 3:30 p.m.

"The nature of the order appealed is the denial of the Court’s Order denying the

Defendant’s Motion for New Trial, as well as the denial of pre-trial and trial motions

including but not limited to the Defendant’s pre-trial Motion to Dismiss, Defendant’s

Motion for Directed Verdict, made at the end of the State’s case, Defendant’s Motion for

Dismiss, made at the close of evidence in the trial in the above-referenced case," the appeal said.

Russ read a short letter before she was sentenced. Kierra Russ, the first defendant on trial in the Club Blu mass shooting, was sentenced to life in state prison Monday, June 6, 2022, for her role in the 2016 killings.

No hearing date has been set.

Russ was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder by a Lee County jury on May 3. On Monday, Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson sentenced her to 25 years each on the murder charges and 15 years on the conspiracy charge, to run concurrently, and given 545 days credit for time already served.

“I still have hope," Russ said as she addressed the court during sentencing Monday. "I will continue to fight.”

Russ insisted during her trial that she had no part in what happened, was not part of a gang and was at the nightclub by invitation to perform.

"No matter what picture the prosecution tries to paint of me, I'm not what they say I am," she said. "I'm not a menace to society. I am 24 years old now and all my life I have never been in trouble."

The early morning shooting at the Fort Myers night club in a plaza on the corner of Evans Avenue and Carrell Road claimed the lives of Ste'fan Strawder, 18, and Sean Archilles, 14. More than 100 bullets flew around them as a teen dance ended at the club; 14 were injured.

Four other defendants, Tajze Akiir Battle, 27, Derrick Leon Church, 25, Demetrius O’Nea, 25, all of Fort Myers; and Dontrill Loggins, 29, of Lehigh Acres, have not had their trial date set and all are in the case management stage of court activity.

