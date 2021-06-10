Convicted murderer lands back in Skagit County jail

Jun. 9—MOUNT VERNON — A man convicted in a Skagit County murder in 1994 was arrested this week for violating terms of his parole.

Travis Lee Cargile, 47, pleaded guilty in 1994 to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Floyd Robert England, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison with community custody to follow.

Following an early release in 2018, Cargile has racked up parole violations including traveling throughout the state and out of state without permission, failing to submit to supervision, using controlled substances, being found in possession of stolen vehicles and failing to appear for court hearings, according to court records.

Most recently, Cargile was living in Okanogan County under community custody, according to court records. After he missed several weekly check-ins and failed to appear for a court hearing, Skagit County Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest on May 25.

On Dec. 23, 1994, Cargile pleaded guilty to killing England during a robbery for cash on Nov. 22 of that year. Cargile was 21 years old at the time.

England was 59 years old. His body was found along a road near South Skagit Highway across the Skagit River from Hamilton, according to court records.

Cargile was arrested on the warrant Tuesday afternoon and is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $10,000 bail.

