Convicted murderer of a man caught in gun battle sentenced to at least 29 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The last of six suspects connected to the southeast Columbus murder of a 21-year-old man caught in gunfire in the summer of 2022 has been sentenced.

On Thursday, a Franklin County Court of Common Pleas judge sentenced 20-year-old Justus Robertson to a prison sentence of 29 years to life for the death of Christopher Roberts Jr., who was gunned down on July 7, 2022.

Body of 5-year-old boy in Amber Alert located in Columbus

After a weeklong trial, which ended on Jan. 26, Robertson was convicted on all seven charges, including two counts of murder, aggravated murder, two counts of felonious assault, aggravated robbery and improper discharging of a firearm.

The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said that the gun battle was captured on video surveillance footage, which revealed that at just before 7:30 p.m. Roberts, 21, was shot during an “ambush” behind a drive-through liquor store near Noe-Bixby and Chatterton roads.

According to court records, Jamar-Jennings and Robinson were attempting to sell a bag of marijuana last July when someone stole marijuana and a gun. The two men, along with Donte Adams and Xavier Colvin, went and met up with Frederick Carr, who prosecutors said gave them two guns and took their cell phones.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate a fatal shooting off Chatterton Road, July 7, 2022.

Video suveilance captured images of five suspects wanted in the murder of Christopher Roberts Jr. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Video suveilance captured images of five suspects wanted in the murder of Christopher Roberts Jr. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate a fatal shooting off Chatterton Road, July 7, 2022.

Video suveilance captured images of five suspects wanted in the murder of Christopher Roberts Jr. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Video suveilance captured images of five suspects wanted in the murder of Christopher Roberts Jr. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate a fatal shooting off Chatterton Road, July 7, 2022.

Video suveilance captured images of five suspects wanted in the murder of Christopher Roberts Jr. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Justus Robertson

Andrew Jamar-Jennings

Xavier Keith George Colvin. (Photo: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Roberts, who was found in a nearby apartment complex stairwell, was with another man who allegedly stole the gun and drugs. Police said Roberts was not involved in the original theft.

The other five suspects pleaded guilty to their respective charges and have since been issued the following sentences:

Donte Adams (aggravated murder) received 25 years to life in prison.

Andrew Jamar-Jennings (involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery) received 18-22 years in prison.

Xavier Colvin (involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery) received 16-21½ years in prison.

Frederick Carr (involuntary manslaughter) received 10-15 years in prison.

Tashia Robertson (tampering with evidence) received one year of community control, subject to two years in prison if she violates her probation.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said during the gunfight a bullet struck a nearby home. A mother and her 3-year-old child were inside at the time but were not hit or injured.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.