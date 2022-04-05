Convicted murderer from Minnesota dies in crash while being chased

A convicted murderer from Minnesota was chased by law enforcement from Wyoming into Colorado until he crashed his car and died, authorities said Monday.

Craig R. Licari, 66, who was sentenced in 2000 for killing his wife, Nancy, was heading south on Hwy. 85 out of Cheyenne, with the Wyoming Highway Patrol in pursuit Thursday, when he drove over "stop sticks" put out by the Colorado State Patrol and local police near Fort Collins.

Licari's car swerved, hit a Colorado State Patrol squad and crashed, said Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler. Licari did not survive the midafternoon crash, Kessler said. The trooper in the patrol squad suffered minor injuries, Kessler added.

Authorities have yet to say why Licari was being pursued in Wyoming or where the chase began, but Kessler said Licari was considered a wanted man for a probation violation.

The car Licari was driving was registered in his name at an address in Ramsey County, according to Wyoming authorities.

Licari was convicted in Isanti County District Court of second-degree murder in connection with his estranged wife's death in April 1999. Law enforcement located her body in a rented storage unit.

He received a 27 1⁄2 -year sentence and was moved from prison to supervised release in January 2017. Court records show he was living in St. Paul at the time of the killing.