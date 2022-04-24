Convicted murderer of Monroe woman paroled after 33 years

Larry A. Moore Jr.

After a decade of legal battles to keep a convicted murderer in prison, a panel of appellate judges overruled a Monroe court and supported the release of the defendant who’s been incarcerated for more than 30 years.

The Michigan Court of Appeals supported a parole board’s decision to release Larry Allen Moore Jr., 53, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 1986 rape and strangulation of Connie Probst, who was 20 years old at the time.

Connie Probst

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office has until now successfully appealed Moore’s paroles since 2012, but that process has now reached a legal end. Prosecuting Attorney Michael G. Roehrig said his office has no other legal options and Moore will be set free soon.

“We fought it to the limits of the law,” Roehrig said. “He will be released. We are obliged to follow the law.”

In an eight-page ruling, the appellate court ruled that the 38th Circuit Court cannot reverse the parole board’s decision.

“The Parole Board found reasonable assurances existed that Moore would not become a menace to society, and it granted Moore parole – subject to numerous conditions,” the appellate judges ruled. “…Moore argues the circuit court improperly reversed the Parole Board’s decision to grant Moore parole. We agree.”

The prosecutor’s office and Monroe’s circuit courts successfully fought legal battles to keep Moore in prison each time he was paroled, which began in 2012. Several factors played major roles in those decisions, including the severity of the crime, Moore’s lack of remorse, his criminal and drug-induced behavior while in prison and his minimizing his role in the crime. He maintained that he did not kill Miss Probst, but merely handed a curling iron cord to his then-partner who strangled the victim. Apparently the parole board believed Moore changed as time went on.

“The reports opined Moore had a history of noncompliance with various rules, but his behavior consistently improved over time,” the judges wrote in their ruling. “…Moore has accepted responsibility for his actions numerous times…Moore stated he deeply regretted his conduct and recognized he belonged in prison. Multiple reports also indicated Moore made significant progress in holding himself accountable for his behavior and was unlikely to make excuses or minimize the seriousness of his offense.”

But the victim’s family is not convinced. Connie’s uncle, Zebbie Probst, believes Moore remains dangerous and unremorseful.

“This is one day I never wanted to see happen,” said Probst of Frenchtown Township. “We’re upset and we’re concerned about what’s going to happen. I’m a little discouraged.”

Probst said he was told Moore would be released in Lenawee County because he’s not allowed to live close to the victim’s family. Moore will be on two years of probation upon his release. The appellate judges said Moore has successfully completed rehabilitative programs and therapy and has family members willing to assist him with life outside prison.

“The sad thing is I can’t understand how a parole board can only know so much,” Probst said. “I’m concerned about everybody, not just my family.”

The rape and murder of Connie Probst, a 1984 Jefferson High School graduate, occurred in the early morning of May 31, 1986. She was inside her Monroe apartment as Moore, then 17 with a juvenile record, and his friend were out drinking, smoking and doing cocaine.

They went to visit someone else inside the apartment building in the 300 block of S. Monroe St. where Connie lived. But they somehow made their way inside Connie’s apartment where she was attacked. The next day, Moore and his friend went to Cedar Point.

Monroe police investigated the case and arrested both suspects. Moore’s friend, who is believed to have since died, testified against Moore, who eventually was sentenced to serve 18 to 50 years in prison on a second-degree murder conviction.

The Probst family had hoped that Moore would have served his maximum amount of time, which would have been until 2039, the year Moore would have turned 70 years old.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Convicted murderer of Monroe woman paroled after 33 years