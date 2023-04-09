Convicted murderer recaptured in Gwinnett County after walking away from Atlanta facility

A man convicted of murder was recaptured in Lawrenceville after walking away from an Atlanta Transitional Center.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Corrections issued a statewide alert for 52-year-old Charles Smith, who walked away from the facility along Ponce de Leon Avenue in northwest Atlanta. It is unclear how he was able to walk away without getting caught.

Smith was captured in Lawrenceville Saturday night by Gwinnett County police. Authorities have not said where in Lawrenceville he was found.

According to GDOC records, Smith was sentenced to life after being convicted of killing someone in Clayton County in 1992.

Since his incarceration, inmate records indicate that Smith was moved to Phillips Transitional Center and Atlanta TC before his disappearance. Before being granted parole, Smith was incarcerated from 1994 to 2021.

Tazz Ellis lives at the center. He told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington he has a good job and said he follows the rules.

He said he had no idea why Smith would just up and leave, jeopardizing his parole.

“Bad mistake on him,” Ellis said.

When asked how a parolee can walk out of the center, the Department of Corrections sent a statement to Washington, saying:

“Details surrounding how he exited the facility are currently under investigation.

“Transitional Centers are our lowest security level facilities, as they provide the residents an opportunity to live in a structured setting while also providing counseling and assistance in finding and maintaining outside employment to assist with their re-entry.

“Unfortunately, some individuals choose not to take advantage of this opportunity, and when that occurs, we dedicate all of our Fugitive Unit resources toward swift action and recapture.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Gwinnett County Police for more information but has not received a response.

