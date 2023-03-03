Convicted murderer said he was on meth when he beat a disabled Granite City man to death

A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal beating of Michael Reay, 25, of Granite City.

Blake K. Streeb, 30, of Mount Olive will be required to serve 100 percent of the sentence.

Streeb attacked Reay inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City on Aug. 7, 2022. Reay suffered head injuries and died days later at a St. Louis hospital.

Streeb told investigators he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time, but recalled becoming angry after suspecting that Reay, who had a disability, was only pretending to need his wheelchair.

According to court documents, Streeb allegedly “struck Michael Reay about the face and head.” Streeb was also charged with battery of another person who was with them.

“This was a ruthless, unprovoked attack that was fueled by drugs and inflicted upon a victim who was nearly incapable of defending himself,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “This conviction and sentence ensure that the public will be safe from this perpetrator’s violence. The family and loved ones of Michael have experienced unimaginable suffering, but we hope the resolution of this case allows them to have some closure.”

Haine commended the efforts of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Granite City Police Department, Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle, who is chief of the Violent Crimes Unit, and Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Stewart.

“Their thorough and zealous work resulted in this swift disposition,” Haine said.