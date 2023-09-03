Convicted murderer spotted by residential security camera days after prison escape

A convicted murderer who escaped prison last week was spotted shortly after midnight on Saturday by residential security cameras in an area close to the Chester State Prison, according to officials.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester State Prison Thursday morning in an incident that authorities say is under investigation. He was sentenced to life in prison in Pennsylvania last month over the killing of his ex-girlfriend in front of her children, and appeared to escape while awaiting transfer to the state prison.

The Chester County District Attorney’s office said that he was seen on cameras around 12:30 a.m. in Pocopson Township—which is about a mile and 1/2 from the prison. The district attorney’s office said that he has not changed his appearance since his escape.

Authorities also noted that there was an attempted burglary in the area at about 11:30 p.m. that night.

He was also caught on a separate residential security camera on the 1800 block of Lenape Road at about 1:43 AM. The five-second video camera footage shows what authorities say is Cavalcante walking through a neighbor’s backyard carrying something in his hands and backpack.

Officials are also warning people to not approach him, saying that he’s “considered an extremely dangerous man.” A $10,000 reward is being offered in exchange for information about his whereabouts.

“Law enforcement is requesting that residents in the area remain indoors at this time,” District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement. “Lock your vehicles. Review your surveillance cameras and contact police if you observe anything suspicious. Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. Please remain vigilant in assisting with this search. If you see this individual do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.”

Cavalcante is also wanted in his native country Brazil for a separate murder, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

