Convicted murderer won't get new trial

Feb. 23—An Andrews man who was sentenced to two life prison sentences in December in the death of his girlfriend will not be getting a new trial.

Defense attorney Michael McLeaish argued Humberto Polanco, 37, was entitled to a new trial because jurors convicted him of murder and failing to stop and render aid at an accident involving death. McLeaish argued Polanco's victim didn't die twice.

Ector County District Court Judge Justin Low denied the motion Wednesday.

Prosecutors presented evidence Polanco purposely struck Veronica Carrillo, 38, with a Chevrolet Tahoe near 16th Street and Moss on Dec. 20, 2020 and left her to die.

The jury sentenced Polanco to the maximum prison sentence on each charge, two life sentences and 20 years in prison and Low ordered each of the sentences to be run concurrently. Polanco will have to serve at least 30 years before becoming eligible for parole.

In his motion, McLeaish called the results of the trial and the sentences "ridiculous."

"Defendant believes the record supports that Veronica Carrillo is dead. She died as a result of murder or as a result of an accident. It cannot be both," McLeaish wrote. "The defendant was convicted of intentionally and knowingly murdering Veronica Carillo. The defendant was also convicted of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Veronica Carrillo did not die twice."