Convicted murderer's case to be heard by appellate court

A convicted murderer from Monroe who’s been fighting for his release after spending more than 30 years in prison will have his case reviewed by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Larry Allen Moore Jr., 52, has been in prison since his second-degree murder conviction in the strangulation death of Connie Probst, who was raped and killed in her S. Monroe St. apartment in 1986.

Moore had been paroled, but the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office successfully fought to keep him imprisoned, claiming in court proceedings that he remains a danger to the public and the parole board should not have allowed him to be set free.

Moore was paroled again in August but Monroe County's 38th Circuit Judge Daniel S. White overruled that decision. Attorneys for Moore then took the case to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

That court decided it should not be considered to hear the case and it was then sent to the Michigan Supreme Court for review. However, the state’s highest court remanded the case back to the Court of Appeals for consideration.

“In lieu of granting leave to appeal, we remand this case to the Court of Appeals for consideration as on leave granted, and we direct that court to decide this case on an expedited basis,” the Supreme Court judges stated in their ruling.

Assistant Prosecutor Alexis M. Gipson-Goodnough explained that the Supreme Court basically told the lower court that it can and must review the case, and do so quickly, then make a ruling.

“They (appellate judges) have to review it,” she said. “They have to take a second look at it.”

Gipson-Goodnough said the appellate judges may grant attorneys to present arguments before them, or they could make their decision based on filed court briefs.

Gipson-Goodnough has received the parole board’s brief and her response is due in December. Once the Court of Appeals receives the necessary documents, it would then make a decision, which is expected to occur perhaps by February.

Moore was 17 years old when he and a friend entered Probst’s apartment on S. Monroe St. The victim was 20 years old at the time and a 1984 Jefferson High School graduate.

According to court testimony, she was raped and strangled to death with a cord from her curling iron to keep her from reporting the crime. The two suspects eventually were arrested by Monroe Police detectives.

Moore’s friend, who officials believe has since died, testified against Moore, who was convicted and sentenced to serve 18 to 50 years in prison.

In 2012, Moore was paroled, but the prosecutor’s office stepped in and successfully argued in court that he should remain in prison. The battle in court regarding his freedom has continued since.

Several Probst family members, such as Connie’s uncle, Zebbie Probst, have maintained previously that Moore has threatened to harm family members if he is ever released.

According to the Department of Corrections, Moore’s maximum release date would be 2039 when he would be age 70.

