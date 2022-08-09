Convicted of murdering his business landlord, Tulare County man sentenced to life

A 65-year-old Exeter man has been sentenced for shooting, then beating to death his business landlord with a hammer in 2018.

Harbhajan Mundi received 77-years-to-life for his role in the killing, which took place at a Farmersville liquor store, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said in an update Tuesday.

Mundi was arrested at the store, Aztec Liquor, which he been been running since 2003.

According to police, he shot two people (and himself) during an argument.

Detectives determined that one of the victims was the property owner; and that he and Mundi had been in an ongoing lease dispute. Mundi then arranged a meeting to discuss transferring the lease, where he shot the man, then struck him in the head with a hammer.

The man died five days later.

Last year a jury convicted Mundi of first-degree murder, mayhem and assault with a firearm with the special allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death. The jury also determined that he was sane at the time of the crimes.