Convicted North Texas murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say

Convicted killer Billy Chemirmir, who was serving a life sentence without parole, was killed in a Texas prison Tuesday morning, officials told WFAA-TV.

There is no information on how Chemirmir, 50, died. His cellmate, who also was sentenced on a murder charge, was identified as the assailant, according to WFAA.

The cellmate was not identified.

Chemirmir’s attorney Phillip Hayes said in a statement that “Despite how you feel about him, no one deserves to be murdered in prison.”

Chemirmir was imprisoned at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, about two hours southeast of Dallas.

Chemirmir was charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He had been convicted in two of the cases and was sentenced to life without parole. He was found guilty n April 2022 of capital murder for smothering 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris and he was also convicted in October for killing Mary Brooks, who was 87.

Investigators have said that he preyed on women who were older — many of whom lived in senior apartment communities in Dallas and Collin counties — and stole their jewelry after killing them.