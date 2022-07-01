Convicted Paterson MUA chairman will be released on Saturday

PATERSON — Former Paterson official Erik Lowe is scheduled to be released from federal custody on Saturday after serving less than two thirds of his 35-month prison sentence for stealing more than $200,000 in public money.

Federal prison officials did not provide an explanation for why Lowe’s sentence was shorter than what a judge had ordered in 2020. The federal prison system does not have parole, but officials said inmates may get released early for “good conduct time.”

Under his sentence, a federal judge ordered Lowe to pay $236,400 in restitution. So far, Lowe has not made any payments, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Under the court judgment, Lowe must begin paying a minimum of $200 per month 30 days after his release, officials said.

Lowe admitted in federal court that as chairman of the Paterson Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) he took kickbacks from two vendors for government contracts that required no work or were at inflated prices with the extra money stolen.

Authorities never disclosed exactly how much Lowe reaped from the schemes but said he made 19 separate illegal payments totaling more than $200,000 to the two vendors over the course of three years. After the vendors cashed their checks, they gave a portion of the ill-gotten money to Lowe, he admitted.

"To say that I'm sorry, that doesn't say enough," said Lowe during his sentencing. "I let down our community."

More than $100,000 of that money was stolen after the Paterson City Council voted to dissolve the MUA in the fall of 2014, as city officials did not cut off Lowe’s access to the defunct agency’s bank accounts.

City auditors noticed the irregularities in the MUA bank accounts in 2015 and referred the matter to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. But Lowe was not charged with any crimes until 2018, after one of the vendors pleaded guilty in federal court to an unrelated scheme.

Lowe had asked for home confinement, instead of a prison term, after making his guilty plea. But federal officials rejected that request.

Lowe was supposed to start serving his prison time in the spring of 2020, but that got delayed because of COVID-19. Lowe surrendered to federal custody on Aug. 25, 2020, and after being held at the Federal Correction Institution in Fort Dix, he was transferred to community confinement, according to prison officials.

Inmates in community confinement are sent to a halfway house or placed on home confinement, but prison officials did not reveal which option applied to Lowe. Lowe has been assigned to a federal reentry management program in Brooklyn since February.

One of the vendors, Carnel Baskerville, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and was released in August 2020. The other vendor, Anthony Cacciola, is serving a six-month sentence, with his release scheduled in October, according to federal prison records.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ official who took kickbacks to get prison release