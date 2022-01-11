Convicted predatory offender faces four felony charges after messenger app tip-off

Jan. 11—SLAYTON — On Aug. 31, 2021 the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's (BCA) Internet Crimes Against Children's Taskforce (ICAC) received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It was reported that Kik, a smartphone messenger application with which users can send text messages, photographs, videos and more, provided information about 59 files that appeared to be child pornography.

The files were uploaded between July 22 and July 27, 2021 and Kik reported the files were sent by one account to others via private chat messages. All files were uploaded using the same IP address and Kik account. An investigation revealed the account reportedly belonged to Thomas Scott Sederquist, 22, of Slayton.

On Sep. 8, 2021 an ICAC taskforce member reviewed the cyber tip and the images and videos contained therein. A majority of the files depicted victims, between the ages of three to 14, in a sexual manner.

Based on the information from Kik, a search warrant was obtained for records from the account. According to the report, Olson reviewed those records and discovered significantly more child pornography.

A review of Sederquist's criminal history revealed he was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in South Dakota and is registered in Minnesota as a Level 3 predatory offender.

On Jan. 6, Sederquist was arrested in Slayton on two counts of dissemination of pornographic work involving a minor and two counts of possession of pornographic work involving a minor. He was transported to the Lyon County jail, where he was booked and held for court.

If convicted, Sederquist faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for disseminating child pornography as a prior offender and/or a $10,000 fine; seven years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for disseminating pornography involving a minor; and a combined 15 years in prison and/or $15,000 fine for the possession of child pornography charges. Sederquist's initial appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24.