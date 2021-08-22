Convicted rapist Christopher Lawyer again denied parole

Aug. 21—Convicted Boulder rapist and court-designated sexually violent predator Christopher Lawyer was denied release on parole for the third year in a row, but will now not be able to apply for release for another three years.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said his office went to the board and objected to the release of Lawyer, 46. The DA's Office has also objected to his release in previous years.

"Our top priority is the safety of our community," Dougherty said in a statement. "Given this offender's history of sex crimes, he represents a real danger if he is released back into the community. So, the DA's Office argued to the Parole Board that the offender's request for parole must again be denied. We are pleased that the Parole Board agreed, denying his release and deferring the next parole hearing for three years."

Lawyer will continue to serve his original sentence of 12 years to life at Centennial Correctional Facility in Canon City.

In 2000, Lawyer kidnapped a woman who was delivering newspapers at the Gold Run apartments in Boulder, forced her into her own vehicle and taped her eyes and mouth shut. Lawyer drove the woman to another location, raped her for more than an hour at gunpoint and attempted to make casual conversation afterward.

The day before the rape, Lawyer forced his way into a University Hill home and attempted to rape a different woman at knifepoint. That woman was injured, but managed to escape when her roommate appeared.

Lawyer pleaded guilty in 2001 to first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault and misdemeanor menacing and was designated a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.

Lawyer was released on parole in 2016 and moved in with his mother in Boulder, but had his parole revoked after he was found to be in possession of violent pornography.

After a 180-day prison sentence for that violation, Lawyer was released again in Boulder County, but was met with community resistance wherever he tried to move, including Boulder, Longmont and Jamestown.

Lawyer eventually had his parole transferred to California, but he was returned to Colorado after more violations in that state and his parole was revoked.