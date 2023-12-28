Convicted rapist Floyd Jarvi again denied parole, this time until 2026

LANSING — Parole has once again been denied for convicted rapist Floyd Jarvi, almost a year after the Michigan Attorney General's Office appealed a decision to release him.

Jarvi, now 63, pled no contest and was sentenced to 25 to 60 years in prison for the 1993 assault, rape, and kidnapping of Wendy Jo Morrison, a Brighton resident, as she was driving home from a waitressing job at Grady's Restaurant at the Novi Mall.

More: Man who raped Brighton woman in 1994 denied parole after AG appeal of decision

In October 2022, the Michigan Parole Board voted to grant Jarvi parole after 28 years in prison for multiple crimes, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery and felony firearm possession.

Jarvi, who was sentenced in 1994, became eligible for parole in 2014 and was repeatedly denied until 2022, at which time the AG's Office appealed. In a hearing in mid-December, Assistant Attorney General John Pallas emphasized to Livingston County Circuit Court Judge L. Suzanne Geddis the need for Jarvi to stay behind bars because of his behavior toward women.

"His hostility toward women is very, very concerning and has even been noted by the parole board as recently as 2021," Pallas said. He shared several previous statements by Jarvi, in which he used derogatory terms to describe women, including that he thought some women might like to be raped.

Morrison told the The Daily in 2018 she's attended every parole hearing, calling it "the most terrible thing I have to do, every year." But she'll get a break, at least for now, after the board not only declined parole in 2023, but issued a continuance, effective putting off any further parole consideration for the next two years.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

"It took enormous courage for the victim to face her assailant and the parole board repeatedly over the last decade,” Nessel wrote in a statement. “It is clear, as the Michigan Parole Board found, that Mr. Jarvi is not fit or ready for parole. Our department will continue to work vigorously on behalf of victims and to protect the safety of the public.”

Jarvi will not be eligible for parole again until Jan. 2, 2026.

— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Livingston Daily. Contact her at clybrink@livingstondaily.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Convicted rapist Floyd Jarvi again denied parole, this time until 2026