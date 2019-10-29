Convicted rapist freed from life sentence by mistake

Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, who was jailed in 2015: Georgia Department of Corrections

A convicted rapist serving a life sentence was released from prison in error.

US marshals are on the trail of Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, who was wrongly let out of Rogers state prison in Reidsville, Georgia, on 25 October.

In a statement, Georgia’s corrections department said: “All resources are being utilised to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez, including the Georgia department of corrections’ fugitive unit and US marshals. The public is reminded to call 911, and do not approach.”

Public records show Munoz-Mendez was convicted of two counts of rape and one of aggravated child molestation and jailed for life in April 2015.

His victim was 10 years old when the abuse began, reports said.

John Warr, the prosecutor who convicted him, told NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta: “They need to re-think how they’re handling their security, and how they let people out by mistake. It’s incomprehensible.”

It was not clear when prison officials realised their mistake, but their warning to the public was released on Monday.