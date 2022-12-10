Convicted rapist given suspended sentence

Dec. 10—Flathead County District Judge Dan Wilson handed down a suspended 20-year sentence to admitted rapist Elton Jones on Dec. 8 and ordered him to undergo sexual offender treatment.

Jones, 22, pleaded guilty to felony sexual intercourse without consent in July, admitting to raping a woman he met online in 2021 under questioning from his defense attorney. His plea change came as part of a deal with prosecutors, who agreed to recommend the fully suspended sentence to Wilson.

Endorsing the recommendations during last week's sentencing, attorney Daniel Wood drew from a pyschosexual evaluation conducted by Dr. Michael Scolatti. The report concluded Jones was an appropriate candidate for outpatient treatment and at low risk to reoffend, Wood told the court.

On the other hand, Scolatti noted that Jones suffered trauma as a child and had, thus far, fallen short of becoming a productive member of society, according to Wood. Still, Scolatti found that Jones' positive assets overall outweighed his disadvantages, Wood relayed to the court.

Jones fell under the scrutiny of detectives with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office about a week after the rape. Jones' victim had recounted getting together with him in his home after knowing him only a few weeks. When Jones began groping her while the pair lay on a blanket together, she told him to stop, according to court documents.

Jones allegedly flipped her onto her stomach in response and raped her while holding her face down on the blanket.

"Remember who you belong to," he allegedly said, "you belong to me."

During his change of plea hearing earlier this year, Jones admitted — after a bit of prodding — knowing it was nonconsensual at the time.

Much of Jones' Dec. 8 appearance in district court centered around what of the various court fines and fees he would be required to pay. Wood pointed out that Jones remained unemployed and asked that Wilson allow him to focus on paying for sex offender treatment above all else.

Following the request, Wilson probed Jones on his work history and his confidence in paying what fines, fees and surcharges the court required of him.

"If I can find some decent work, your honor," Jones replied.

He told the court he had never worked for wages and instead often been paid under the table, working odd jobs. Jones said he moved to the Flathead Valley in 2018 to help care for his ailing grandmother. He lived with his grandfather, he said.

Wilson, "in the interest of justice," ultimately gave Jones the duration of his sentence to cover his various financial obligations from the case and directed him to focus on paying for his sexual offender treatment.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.