Convicted rapist paroled in May indicted in Asbury Park rape, home invasion robberies

Four months after finishing a prison sentence for raping a 15-year-old Keansburg girl during a home invasion robbery in 2006, a 34-year-old Asbury Park man struck again, authorities said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday a 13-count indictment against Shawn M. Connolly in connection with a rape and home invasion robbery in Asbury Park in September and another home invasion in the city on the same day.

Connolly was caught at the scene of the first reported home invasion in which he is accused of sexually assaulting one of the victims, authorities said.

On Sept. 14, dispatchers received an open-line 911 call shortly before 5:30 a.m. from a home in Asbury Park. The victims told responding police officers that the man at the scene, Connolly, broke into the home armed with a knife, threatening to attack the victims and raping one.

While officers investigated those crimes, another victim told police that Connolly broke into her home at 2:30 a.m. that day and threatened her with a knife. authorities said.

Connolly has been locked up in Monmouth County Jail since his arrest that day.

In June 2006, at the age of 19, Connolly was accused of breaking into a home in Keansburg at 1:30 a.m. and raping a 15-year-old girl, according to the Asbury Park Press archives. The girl's brother ran after Connolly and caught him, according to the Press story.

Connolly was convicted for those crimes and released from prison in January 2018 but returned in April 2019 for reasons not detailed in New Jersey Department of Corrections records. Municipal court records, however, show that Connolly was charged with burglary in Old Bridge in March 2019.

He was paroled from Northern State Prison on May 18, according to Department of Corrections.

In the Asbury Park case, Connolly faces two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated sexual assault against the same victim, two counts of burglary, two counts of terroristic threats and five separate weapons offenses.

The sentences for those crimes if there's a conviction total 128 years, although sentences frequently run concurrently.

Information on Connolly's attorney was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park NJ paroled rapist charged with second rape, home invasion