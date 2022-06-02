Convicted rapist pleads not guilty to rapes in Seattle
A man has pleaded not guilty to rape and voyeurism charges in Seattle after completing a prison sentence in New Mexico for rape.
The Seattle Times reports Redwolf Pope, who leased apartments in Seattle and Santa Fe, was arrested in 2018 after house guests gave police iPad videos that allegedly showed him raping women who appeared to be unconscious.
A Santa Fe jury in 2020 found Pope guilty of rape and voyeurism, and a judge sentenced him to four years in prison with credit for over two years already served.
Pope claimed the incident was consensual.
Pope was booked into King County Jail on May 19, where he remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail.
More news from KIRO 7
Pierce County Council candidate shoots alleged car thief at Tacoma encampment
Investigation underway after fugitive murder suspect shot, killed by law enforcement in Kent
Platinum Jubilee: Prince Harry, Meghan will not be on balcony with Queen Elizabeth II
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com