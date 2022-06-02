Convicted rapist pleads not guilty to rapes in Seattle

A man has pleaded not guilty to rape and voyeurism charges in Seattle after completing a prison sentence in New Mexico for rape.

The Seattle Times reports Redwolf Pope, who leased apartments in Seattle and Santa Fe, was arrested in 2018 after house guests gave police iPad videos that allegedly showed him raping women who appeared to be unconscious.

A Santa Fe jury in 2020 found Pope guilty of rape and voyeurism, and a judge sentenced him to four years in prison with credit for over two years already served.

Pope claimed the incident was consensual.

Pope was booked into King County Jail on May 19, where he remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail.

