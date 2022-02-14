Convicted robber escapes from prison north of Pasco. He’s still on the run

A 29-year-old convicted robber escaped at some point overnight from Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell.

Joshua Michael Lanter is believed to have climbed over the tall security fence in his escape from the Franklin County prison, which is about 30 miles north of Pasco.

Corrections officers discovered Lanter was missing early this morning during routine checks in the minimum security unit, according to a news release from the Washington state Department of Corrections.

The prison’s Inmate Recovery Team has been deployed to search for Lanter, with assistance from the Connell Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.

Lanter was last seen wearing tan khaki pants and a white T-shirt. He is described as 6-foot and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lanter has been serving sentences for convictions from King and Snohomish counties for robbery, burglary, malicious mischief and taking a vehicle without permission.

He was scheduled to be released from prison in September 2022.

Anyone who sees Lanter is advised not to approach him, but immediately call 911 if their safety is at risk, or the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center at 509-543-5800.