Convicted sex offender again found guilty of rape in Wilmington's Brandywine Park

A Wilmington sex offender who was convicted of assault offenses in the late 1990s when he was 14 has again been found guilty of sex crimes.

A New Castle County jury found Byron Mayhan, 39, guilty of 10 counts of rape, kidnapping, seven counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and several other charges in connection with the May 29, 2020, assault in Wilmington's Brandywine Park.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, the victim was running in the park early that morning when Mayhan attacked her, threatening her with a knife. He then raped her underneath the Washington Street Bridge.

After the rape, he stole her phone, engagement ring and other personal items before forcing her to drive to various ATMs to withdraw cash. As she was driving, he continued to threaten to kill her. He then raped her again before forcing her to drop him off.

According to the Delaware sex offender registry, Mayhan was convicted in September 1998 of unlawful sexual intercourse third degree and two counts of unlawful sexual contact second degree with a victim aged 12-15.

INITIAL STORY: Convicted sex offender charged with rape in Brandywine Park assault in May

The 39-year-old, who is deemed a "habitual offender" by Delaware courts, faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five life sentences plus 175 years at sentencing. It will occur in early 2024.

