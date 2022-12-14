Convicted sex offender arrested after being found near elementary school in Buckeye

A convicted sex offender has been arrested after being found near an elementary school in Buckeye

Buckeye police arrested a convicted sex offender outside of Buckeye Elementary School, near Seventh Street and Monroe Avenue, on Monday after school staff say they spotted him watching students on the playground, police said.

After 3 p.m. on Monday, school staff informed the Buckeye police school resource officer about a man in a white car driving back and forth in an alley where students leave campus after school, according to Buckeye police. School staff also told police that the car was parked nearby and watching students on the playground.

Authorities said the school resource officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver sped away and ran a stop sign. The officer attempted another stop near Monroe Avenue and Fifth Street, but the driver drove away and nearly struck another car.

Police said that additional officers responded to the area and located the vehicle near Miller and Baseline roads, where they conducted a traffic stop. They identified the driver as Miguel de Jesus Ramirez Diaz, 40.

Police said that Ramirez showed signs of impairment, and was arrested and booked on multiple felony charges including DUI and failure to obey a police officer.

According to Buckeye police, investigators learned that Ramirez was on probation for a sex crimes conviction. Court documents show that Ramirez had been previously arrested in March 2020 on a charge of luring a minor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Convicted sex offender arrested near Buckeye Elementary School