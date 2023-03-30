Convicted sex offender arrested after crash during police pursuit in Catawba County

A 52-year-old convicted sex offender was arrested Wednesday after he led Catawba County deputies on a chase that ended in a crash, the sheriff said.

ALSO READ: Arrests made after body found in wooded area in Catawba County

Deputies tried to stop Paul Edward Ikard Jr.’s vehicle for having fake tags on Highway 127 South at Old Farm Drive.

Ikard didn’t stop and fled, which started a pursuit that ended in a crash at the intersection of Old Farm Drive and Valley Field Road, Sheriff Don Brown stated in a news release.

Ikard tried to run off but was soon captured.

That was when the alleged suspect gave deputies a fake name, and it was quickly revealed it was Ikard, a sex offender, with a record.

He was convicted in 2003 in Catawba County for indecent liberties with a child and in 2007 in Burke County for second-degree rape.

Ikard is listed on the North Carolina Sex Offender and Public Protection Registry as an “aggravated recidivist.”

Ikard had outstanding warrants for failure to register as a sex offender, failure to notify law enforcement of address change, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, and a parole violation.

Ikard was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, identity theft, reckless driving, and resisting a public officer. Ikard was also served with outstanding warrants. He received a $10,000 secured bond on the charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device and no bond on the remaining charges.

VIDEO: Alleged sex assault involves high school wrestling team, Catawba County deputies say