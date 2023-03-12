Convicted sex offender arrested in northern GA after multi-state police chase

The chase of a South Carolina man by Alabama law enforcement ended in northern Georgia after the suspect crashed into Georgia deputies’ patrol vehicles and they forced him to stop.

According to the Dade County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Ronald D. Sever was being pursued in a minivan at speeds around 90 mph on Interstate 59 North by officers from Fort Payne, Alabama, and deputies from DeKalb County, Alabama.

Dade County units waited at the state line, while Trenton, Georgia police units waited at mile marker 9 to deploy spike strips.

Deputies said Sever exited Interstate 59 at exit 4, where two more Dade County deputies were waiting, and headed west on Deer Head Cove Road.

According to DCSO, Sever intentionally struck multiple police vehicles.

He continued to run from law enforcement into the parking lot of a gas station where they stopped his minivan with their patrol vehicles.

After Sever was taken into custody, officers found he had an active felony warrant with full extradition out of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The warrant was for a probation violation, with the original charges relating to producing child pornography, failing to follow Virginia’s sex offender laws, and sexually assaulting two girls.

DCSO charged Sever with felony fleeing/attempting to elude, aggravated assault on a police officer, speeding, reckless driving, failure to obey a stop sign, and driving while license suspended.

He is also being held on a warrant out of Virginia Beach.

