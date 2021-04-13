Convicted sex offender arrested while shopping

Apr. 13—THOMASVILLE — Authorities had been looking for a convicted sex offender when a Thomas County Sheriff's Office investigator saw the suspect shopping at a Thomasville store and took him into custody.

The investigator, who works sex offenders, had been looking for Jason Plymel, 43, whose address is listed as homeless.

"He's been absconding from checking in and providing an address as a registered sex offender," said Louis Schofill, Thomas County/Thomasville Narcotics/vice Division commander.

During a search of Plymel at the U.S. 19 South business, deputies found a gram of methamphetamine in his pocket, Schofill said.

Georgia law requires a sex offender to give the sheriff's office notice within 72 hours when the individual changes addresses, said Capt. Tim Watkins, sheriff's office chief investigator.

"If they are living in a tent in a wooded area, we verify they are living in a tent in a wooded area," Watkins said. "If they're living under a bridge, we will verify they are living under that bridge."

The investigator recalled a case where a convicted sex offender said he had been living on someone's front porch. The alleged abode could not be verified. The suspect was arrested and sent to prison.

Sex offenders are checked on twice annually, some more often, depending on the level of the sex crime.

While on probation, Plymel violated rules at the day reporting center and had children at his home, Watkins said.

When he could not be found, a warrant for probation violation was issued.