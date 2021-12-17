Convicted sex offender asks court to let him live near Houma preschool. Judge says no

A court has rejected a convicted sex offender's request to live near a Houma preschool.

According to court records, Gary Babin, 66, who pleaded guilty to rape charges involving a juvenile in 2008, filed a motion requesting a Terrebonne Parish judge to permit him to live on Sunset Avenue in Houma about a half mile away from a preschool.

However, Terrebonne prosecutors opposed Babin’s request because they said it violates the conditions of the state's sex-offender laws.

“Our state has a registration statue,” Executive Assistant District Attorney Carlos Lazarus said. “A sex offender is required to register. In his case, it’s for life. In addition, he has to make a public announcement every year as to his address. If he changes addresses, he has to notify the Sheriff’s Office.”

Houma attorney Teresa King, who represents Babin, filed a motion asking the court to allow her client to live at the Sunset Avenue residence, which is near Houma First United Methodist Preschool.

Because of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida, Babin has no other place to live, King said.

“Gary Babin was incarcerated when Hurricane Ida made landfall on Aug. 29, 2021, devastating our parish and causing a housing crisis,” King wrote in court papers. “Prior to his release from prison, he provided (the Sunset Avenue location) as the address where he would reside. The address was approved by the pre-release team for the Department of Corrections.

"Upon his release from incarceration on Sept. 25, he attempted to register as a sex offender and provided his home address. ... He was advised that this address is not acceptable because there is a daycare, school, park or playground within 1,000 feet of the home.”

Following a hearing Oct. 29, state District Judge Juan Pickett denied Babin's request.

As a registered sex offender, Babin is required to adhere to multiple conditions, one of which is not to live within 1,000 feet from a place where children gather, Lazarus said.

Court records show Babin was originally charged with aggravated rape and pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of forcible rape Oct. 29, 2008. He served 15 years in prison and was released Sept. 25.

"The law is clear," Lazarus said. "It’s not ambiguous and he signed on for it when he pled guilty. So he’s got to live with the consequences.”

