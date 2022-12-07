Convicted sex offender faces new sex charges in Van Wert County

Dec. 7—VAN WERT — A Van Wert County man already registered as a Tier II sex offender was arraigned Tuesday in Van Wert Common Pleas Court on a new set of sex-related offenses.

Nathan Kreischer, 31, of Ohio City, has been indicted on two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, felonies of the second degree; two counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor or impaired person, felonies of the second degree; two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, felonies of the third degree; and two counts of the illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, fourth-degree felonies.

He entered pleas of not guilty to all charges and was ordered held on a $200,000 bond, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Dec. 21.

The incidents in question are alleged to have taken place from July 5 through Sept. 21 of this year.

Kreischer was convicted in 2017 of importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and pandering obscenity involving a minor.