Convicted sex offender found with 11-year-old girl in Harrison County, sheriff says

A Pearl River County man has been arrested for failing to register as a sex offender after being found in the Saucier community with an 11-year-old girl.

Michael Anthony Rester, 40, is suspected of providing narcotics to the child and additional felony charges in reference to the neglect and abuse of the child are anticipated, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Rester, of Carriere, was located in a wooded area off Tally Shaw Road on Friday. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation.

Rester is being held by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office without bond.