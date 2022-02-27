Convicted sex offender gets prison for sex talk with underage girls

Feb. 26—EAU CLAIRE — A convicted sex offender from Eau Claire who authorities accused of trying to engage underage girls in sexual conversation through Facebook will spend three years in prison.

Andrew R. Hayhoe, 40, 1437 Bellinger St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of child pornography and an unrelated felony count of bail jumping.

A felony count of incorrectly identifying himself as a sex offender was dismissed but considered by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing.

Harless ordered Hayhoe to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Hayhoe cannot have contact with children. He must comply with the sex offender registry and undergo a sex offender assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Hayhoe was also fined $1,194.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman said she was chatting on Facebook Messenger in January 2020 with a man who was going under the name of Drew Ross.

The woman said she is 20 years old but role plays with men as a young girl. She said she is upfront with men that she is actually an adult.

The man who identified himself as Ross told the woman he likes girls between the ages of 10 and 13. The woman asked him if this was a fantasy and he said it was not a fantasy.

Because the woman believed Ross was serious about young girls, she contacted Eau Claire police.

During an investigation, police determined that Ross and Hayhoe were the same person.

Hayhoe was convicted of a felony count of child enticement in 2014 in Eau Claire County.

Hayhoe is on supervision with the state Department of Corrections and is required to register as a sex offender until April 2037.

Hayhoe is prohibited from having unapproved internet access.

Police executed a search warrant and got access to Hayhoe's Facebook account.

Hayhoe was found to be engaging in sexual conversation with a girl who appeared to be of high school age.

Police contacted authorities in Gray, Ga., where the girl is from. Police learned the girl is 14 years old.

Police spoke with Hayhoe on Jan. 29, 2020. He admitted he talked to underage girls on Facebook but never asked for any photos.

When confronted, Hayhoe admitted a 16-year-old girl sent him photos of her private parts.

Hayhoe said he has never met up with any of the girls or touched anyone.

Hayhoe said there was no child pornography on his phone.