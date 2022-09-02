Convicted sex offender gets prison for possessing child porn

Sep. 2—EAU CLAIRE — A Conrath man serving 15 years of probation for attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a police officer posing as a 12-year-old girl will spend six years in prison for violating conditions of his probation.

One of Tracy D. Conry's probation violations was possessing child pornography, court records say.

Conry, 53, was sentenced for the probation violations this week in Eau Claire County Court for a felony count of child enticement.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered Conry to spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Conry must register as a sex offender and undergo a sex offender assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Conry is prohibited from using the internet and having unsupervised contact with children.

Manydeeds sentenced Conry in July 2018 to 15 years of probation and one year in jail. As conditions of probation, Conry was prohibited from possessing smart phones, tablets or computers, using the internet and having contact with children.

According to court records, Conry violated conditions of his probation by possessing child pornography, accessing the internet without permission, possessing a laptop computer and smart phone without permission, engaging in an unapproved relationship with a woman, and choking his brother and repeatedly hitting him in the head and chest.

According to the criminal complaint in the child enticement case:

An Eau Claire police officer posing as a 12-year-old girl had ongoing email and online chat communications with Conry beginning July 20, 2017.

The officer had responded to a Craigslist ad he determined was targeting a younger female. The conversations turned sexual, and Conry sent the officer pictures of himself, which led to his true identity.

Conry and the officer posing as the girl agreed to have sex and to meet at Hobbs Ice Center, 915 Menomonie St.

Conry was pulled over and arrested when he got near the meeting location. Authorities seized a cellphone, camera, condoms and a stuffed animal from Conry's vehicle.

The officer had asked Conry to bring a stuffed animal as a gift.

A receipt in Conry's vehicle indicated the stuffed animal was purchased in Eau Claire that morning.