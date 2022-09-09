Convicted sex offender, Latrobe man pleads guilty to sexual assault

Sep. 9—A Latrobe man convicted more than a decade ago in two cases in which he and family members were accused of enslaving teenage girls was sentenced Thursday to serve up to 10 years in prison for sexual assault.

Jonathan Pollard, 33, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated indecent assault in connection with November 2020 incident in which police said he had improper sexual contact with a woman who asked him to help her move a piece of furniture at an apartment.

Police originally charged Pollard with 14 offenses, including two counts each of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. As part of a plea bargain approved Thursday by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears, prosecutors dismissed all but one charge.

Mears ordered Pollard to serve five to 10 years in prison and an additional three years on probation.

Prosecutors dismissed an unrelated charge of corruption of a minor in connection with an allegation that surfaced last year alleging Pollard impregnated an underage girl.

"After discussion and agreement with the victims in both cases and on the record, the commonwealth determined it was of paramount import to guarantee a conviction and significant state sentence. This plea ensured the incarceration of the defendant for a significant period of time, holds him accountable for his actions, and ensures the safety of our community," District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in an emailed statement.

According to court records, Pollard served two terms in custody prior to his parole in 2015.

As a 17-year-old in 2007, Pollard — along with his parents and siblings — were charged the beating and holding a 19-year-old woman against her will for six months in Greensburg. Pollard was prosecuted in juvenile court and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and sentenced to an undisclosed period of detention.

Two years later, while living in Jeannette, Pollard and his family members were again arrested after police said they forced a 17-year-old runaway to perform sex acts in exchange for food and cigarettes.

He served a state prison sentence of three to six years in that case, according to court records.

