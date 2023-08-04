Convicted sex offender, local pastor charged with more counts of crimes against children

A convicted sex offender who is also a pastor at a local church has been arrested again for more counts of sexual crimes against children, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Robert “Bobby” Price was arrested Friday morning and faces new charges for incidents between 2001-2011.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON PRICE:

He is now charged with 13 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and one count of Statutory Sexual Offense with children between the ages of 9-15 years old at the time of the incidents.

When he was arrested in 2013, he faced five counts of Indecent Liberties with a child in Mecklenburg County and several other charges in Cabarrus County for incidents between 2000-2006.

In 2014, Price was convicted for two of the counts and served 16 months in jail.

Price was released in December of 2015.

He is an associate pastor at Camino Church and previously at Kings Way Baptist Church in Concord.

Any victims relating to Price or anyone with a tip on a case involving Price should call 704-336-7495 and ask for Detective Carey. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or visiting http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

