Convicted sex offender in Norwich pleads guilty to creating child pornography

Jun. 10—Federal authorities said a Chenango County man admitted committing sex crimes against children.

According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Northern District of New York, Patrick Kain, 34, of Norwich, pleaded guilty Tuesday, June 8,* to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of committing a felony involving a minor by a registered sex offender.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Nicholas Boshears, acting special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Kain was convicted in Chenango County Court of first-degree sexual abuse in 2014, and because of that conviction is required to register as a sex offender in New York, the release said.

As a part of his guilty plea, Kain admitted that from about 2016 through 2019 he created sexually explicit images and videos of three different victims, each of whom was about 5 years old. The depictions generally involved Kain secretly recording the victims' genitals. Included among the material is a video of Kain reaching his hand toward one of the victim's genitals, putting his hand inside that victim's underwear, and pulling it aside. In addition to the child pornography that Kain created, he also possessed about 90 videos and 10 images of child pornography not involving his own victims, both on his laptop and in an online storage account, the release said.

Kain faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 35 years and a maximum sentence of 160 years, a $250,000 fine and restitution to the victims. He will be required to serve a post-release term of supervised release of between five years and life, and will have a continued duty to register as a sex offender. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6 before Thomas J. McAvoy, senior district judge.

According to the release, the case is being investigated by the FBI, the New York State Police and the Chenango County District Attorney's Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian as part of Project Safe Childhood. Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States attorneys' offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources "to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims," the release said.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

*changed at 9:37 a.m. June 10 to correct date the plea was entered.