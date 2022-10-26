Convicted sex offender put back in jail after multiple probation violations

HILLSDALE — A Michigan Center man’s probation was terminated Monday after continued probation violations since his sentencing in 2017.

Nathaniel Joel Fletcher, now 22, was just 17 years old when he was arrested in July 2017 for two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and interfering with an electronic communication device.

He pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a five-year felony in Michigan. Just a few short months later in October 2017 and pursuant to a plea bargain, the original three charges were dismissed.

Fletcher has shown a repeated pattern of violating the terms of his probation over the past five years leading to him serving a total of 730 days incarceration including his original 12-month jail sentence and additional incarceration time accrued for the violations.

Fletcher was lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail for the last time on Aug. 25 for his final violation and he has been incarcerated since pending his re-sentencing Monday before Judge Sara Lisznyai.

Lisznyai said Fletcher was nearing the end of the allotted time set by state statute that one could be subjected to felony-level probation and opted to terminate his probation as unsuccessful, sentencing him to time served.

— Corey Murray is a staff writer for The Hillsdale Daily News who can be reached by email at cmurray@hillsdale.net. Follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Convicted sex offender's probation deemed 'unsuccessful'