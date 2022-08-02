Convicted sex offender to remain under civil commitment

Aug. 1—SUPERIOR — A Douglas County man who in 1984 was convicted of kidnapping, false imprisonment and five counts of sexual assault will remain committed for treatment under the state's sexual predator law.

A jury of six found Randall W. Luostari, 69, was still a sexually violent person Thursday, July 28, following a two-day trial in Douglas County Circuit Court.

Luostari has been housed at a supervised living facility in Mauston since 2014, according to Wisconsin Department of Corrections online records.

He had been scheduled for release from prison in the fall of 2014, but the Wisconsin Attorney General's Office filed a petition with the court seeking to detain him under Chapter 980 of Wisconsin statutes. The statute allows institutionalization of those convicted of sexually violent crimes who are deemed likely to re-offend.

Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Thimm found Luostari to be a sexually violent person following a two-day trial and filed a commitment order on Aug. 26, 2016.

According to court documents, Luostari kidnapped a woman from her bed and drove her to his residence. He chained her to a milk separator in a bedroom and sexually assaulted her repeatedly until visitors who had driven to Luostari's home heard her call for help.

A supervised release hearing for Luostari is set for Sept. 7 before Thimm. According to the statute, any person committed under Chapter 980 may petition the court to modify its order by authorizing supervised release if at least a year has passed since the initial confinement order was entered or the most recent petition was denied.