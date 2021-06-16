Convicted sex offender sentenced to 30 years in prison

Jun. 16—Ricardo Abundiz, 43, pled guilty to the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child June 10 and received a sentence of 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life should he ever be released from prison. Additionally, he is subject to a lifetime protective order protecting the victim in this case.

In May 2019, the victim, then a 10-year-old child, reported that Abundiz had been sexually abusing her for years. Henderson County Sheriff's Office Investigator Jerry Moore investigated the allegations, which led to the discovery of DNA evidence.

Representing the State of Texas were Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Pace. After Abundiz was sentenced by District Judge Scott McKee, Pace read aloud a statement written by the victim. The victim's family expressed her relief in the case being over without her having to testify.

"I am very proud of the hard work everyone put into making sure this victim received justice," Palmer said. "Law enforcement, Pace, and our Director of Victim Services worked closely together to ensure this outcome. This office will continue to prioritize these crimes and fight hard to make sure that all victims, especially our most vulnerable child victim's voices are heard and these heinous crimes are punished appropriately."