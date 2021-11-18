Convicted sex offender to serve 9 years in prison for failing to register with police

Nov. 18—A former Greensburg man living in North Carolina was ordered Wednesday to serve up to nine years in prison failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

Ozzy James Bowland, 37, pleaded guilty to one felony charge that requires convicted sex offenders to register current addresses and provide their photographs to police.

Bowland, according to court records, last verified his address with the Pennsylvania state police in May 2020 and had since relocated to North Carolina. State law requires he register his whereabouts every month, police said.

Bowland was originally declared sexually violent predator after he pleaded guilty in 2009 to a misdemeanor count of indecent assault and was sentenced to serve 9-to-23 months in jail and an additional three years on probation. He has a lifetime requirement to register as a convicted sex offender.

According to court records, Bowland was accused by a 10-year-old girl of improperly touching her as they played video games. The child told her father, who then called police. Bowland was interrogated by police and admitted to playing video games with the girl but did not say he had any sexual contact with the child, according to the court record.

As part of the plea bargain, prosecutors dropped a more serious felony charge of aggravated indecent assault of a child.

In 2016, Bowland was prosecuted for failing to comply with Meagan's Law requirements and sentenced to serve 2-to-4 years in prison.

