Convicted sex offender strangles woman, fights police

Nov. 23—EDITOR'S NOTE — This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual violence. Reader discretion is advised.

CATLETTSBURG A convicted sex offender choked a woman Nov. 18 after being told to leave her home because he made sexually suggestive comments about her daughter, according to court records.

Joseph T. Askew, 46, of Catlettsburg, was convicted in 2000 in Scioto County on one count of gross sexual imposition, after court records show he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl.

An Ohio judge deemed Askew a sexually violent predator, a move Askew tried to appeal but was ultimately overruled. According to the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, Askew is listed as non-compliant and last living in Louisville.

At the time of his arrest, he was on parole for failing to register as a sex offender, a conviction he incurred in Bracken County.

In his latest charges, Askew is accused of grabbing the victim by her throat after saying "he wanted to ejaculate on her 11-year-old's feet," according to court records. He then struck the woman in the face and said he would kill her, records show.

When Catlettsburg Police arrived on scene, records show Askew was found hiding in the back seat of the victim's van. After being told to get out, Askew exited the vehicle and asked if he could smoke a cigarette, according to police.

Upon being asked to turn around to be placed under arrest, Askew took off, got up on the front porch railings and tried to jump through the window, records show.

After running around the outside of the house, Askew busted through the front door, where officers took him into custody during a scuffle, records show.

Officers — a combination of Catlettsburg Police and Boyd County deputies — noted he was high on something, records show.

Askew was charged Friday with first-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. He is also facing a parole violation.

Bond was set at $25,000 in his case, according to the Boyd County Detention Center website.

