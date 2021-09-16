Convicted sex offender waives hearing on park loitering charge

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Sep. 16—A 42-year-old Joplin man has been ordered to stand trial on a charge that he violated a state law prohibiting convicted sex offenders from coming within 500 feet of a park with a playground or pool.

Michael L. Davis waived a preliminary hearing on the felony charge Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court in Carthage. Associate Judge John Nicholas set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for Nov. 15.

The charge stems from an arrest the morning of June 12, 2019, when a Joplin police officer on patrol discovered Davis sleeping on a counter of a pavilion in Ewert Park on East Fifth Street.

A check of his identification showed that he was a registered sex offender, having been convicted in 2002 in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, of lewd molestation, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document states that he was not only in a park with a playground and pool but also within 324 feet of the Ewert Early Childhood Center.

