Convicted sex trafficker from Stoughton arrested again for trafficking at least 5 women, DOJ says

A man already convicted of multiple sex trafficking crimes was arrested Tuesday on more sex trafficking charges, authorities say.

Marvin Pompilus, 39, of Stoughton, was charged with one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

In February 2018, Pompilus was convicted in Suffolk Superior Court of multiple counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude and deriving support for prostitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts. He was sentenced to six years in state prison and was released in October 2021.

Immediately following his release, authorities say Pompilus posed as a sex buyer and responded to a victim’s online ad for commercial sex. After arriving at the victim’s location, he allegedly recruited her to engage in commercial sex on his behalf.

During the next several months Pompilus allegedly used physical violence, threats of violence, and drug-based coercion to cause the victim to engage in commercial sex on a daily basis. Officials say he beat the victim regularly, strangled her, and even pointed a gun in her face all while never allowing her to seek medical treatment.

Pompilus also collected all of the money from her commercial sex customers.

According to charging documents, he forced one victim into commercial sex and victimized at least four others from 2021-2022.

For years, this man allegedly victimized numerous women. Upon his release after a six-year prison sentence on sex trafficking charges, it is alleged that Mr. Pompilus almost immediately returned to targeting and exploiting vulnerable victims to line his own pocket – regularly using violence and drugs to maintain control,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Sex trafficking is a heinous crime that inflicts unimaginable, long-lasting trauma – and it’s happening every day in our communities.”

After an initial appearance in federal court, Pompilus was detained pending a hearing scheduled for November.

The charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

