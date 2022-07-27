Convicted sexual predator deemed violent at sentencing

Jul. 27—WILKES-BARRE — A former Pittston man registered as a sexual offender in 2014 was deemed a violent sexual offender Tuesday when he was sentenced to more than 14 years in state prison.

Domingo Rios Jr., 37, was charged four times by police in Jenkins Township, Pittston and West Wyoming with failing to register his address as a sexual offender from 2019 through 2021. He was also charged by West Wyoming police of indecent assault involving a child and charged by Hughestown police with simple assault.

Rios, who was classified as a sexual offender when he was sentenced in 2014 to 15 months to three years in state prison for sexually assaulting a girl as she slept, was upgraded to a violent sexual offender by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Lupas, noting the lengthy criminal history of Rios, sentenced him to six years, six months to 14 years, six months on the latest charges.

Rios is subjected to life time registration when he is released from prison.