Convicted shooter in Starts Right Here killings denies co-defendant helped plan attack

Convicted in a double slaying at the Starts Right Here alternative school in downtown Des Moines, Preston Walls denied in his co-defendant and close friend's Polk County trial Wednesday that the two had planned the killings.

The friend, Bravon Tukes, 20, is accused of serving as the getaway driver for Walls, the shooter. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the Jan. 23 shooting deaths of Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18. School founder William Holmes, also known as Will Keeps, was severely wounded in the attack.

Prosecutors said Walls fled the shooting scene and met the waiting Tukes in a restaurant parking lot. Police captured them short time later.

Tukes said on Wednesday that he would not testify during his trial. Defense attorneys rested their case after Walls finished his testimony and the case will be sent to the jury Thursday.

Prosecutors have said texts between Tukes and Walls, 19, show Tukes played a role in planning the killings, for which Walls was convicted in a September trial of second-degree murder. The killings came after Carr made a rap video disparaging Tukes' younger brother, Trevontay Jenkins, 16, who had been shot to death in a confrontation with Des Moines police on Dec. 26, a little less than a month before the Starts Right Here attack.

In addition, Tukes' older brother, Brandon Michael Tukes, a former Lincoln High football star, had been killed in a Nov. 5 shooting in Glendale, Arizona.

Bravon Tukes texted Walls, "I want to do something. I just can't let my momma hurt no more," and, "I promise we won't have the last cry." Assistant Polk County Attorney Stephanie Cox told the jury in opening statements of Tukes' trial that the text implicates him.

But Walls testified Wednesday he "did not take it as a plan. I just took it as he's saying, 'We're not going to have the last cry.' He's just saying we're not going to be the only ones crying. It's not a plan. It's just a comment he made out of anger. He's upset, too. We both feeling the same way."

Walls said Tukes also texted him that officers shot his younger brother 18 times, including three times in the face.

"'How could they be so hurtful?' My baby boy ain't deserve that," Tukes texted Walls on Dec. 29. Later the same day, Tukes texted Walls," I'm killing police." But Walls testified that they were just blowing off steam and never made a plan to hurt anyone in law enforcement.

"That was another comment made out of anger," said Walls. "He was upset. I was upset. He's sad and hurt. In pain. We just saying a lot of stuff out of anger. No plan, no action."

On Jan. 21 and 22, Walls and Tukes sent each other Instagram messages. Tukes told Walls, "I need somebody to feel my pain."

Police said Jenkins was shot after they were called to an apartment on Des Moines' south side, where the boy was holding a gun and refusing to put it down. They said they tried for several minutes to calm him, but opened fire when he raised the gun toward them. The Iowa Attorney General's Office investigated the shooting and ruled it justified.

Friends since sixth grade had shared pain of older brother's death

Walls said he and Tukes had been friends since sixth grade, and that Tukes had been in emotional pain since the death of Brandon Michael Tukes.

"It hurt all of us. It messed us up," Walls testified. "Bravon at that time, he shut down. That was his big brother. He was hurt."

Jamie Deremiah, Tukes' attorney, asked Walls if they had planned to kill Carr, Dameron and Holmes, but Walls said they did not.

During his trial Walls testified that he shot Dameron and Carr because saw Dameron had a gun in his pants and believed Dameron would target him.

A juror who spoke to the Des Moines Register after the verdict in Walls' trial said that Walls' testimony that he feared for his life was a major reason the jury convicted him of second-degree instead of first-degree murder, with which he originally had been charged. But before Wednesday's testimony, Judge Lawrence McLellan ruled that in Tukes' trial, Walls could not testify about a justification for the shooting.

"It's not an issue this jury needs to decide," McLellan said. "It's not an issue this jury can decide."

Nevertheless, in response to questions by prosecutor Dan Voogt, Walls said he shot Carr and Dameron because, " I feared for my life."

McLellan admonished Walls for violating the court order and told jurors to ignore Walls' claim that the shooting was an act of self-defense. Additional instructions may be given to the jury to prevent that part of Walls' testimony from tainting the verdict.

