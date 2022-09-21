Convicted South Bend officer resigns from department

SOUTH BEND — After being convicted of molesting a 16-year-old girl earlier this month, Timothy Barber has officially resigned from the South Bend Police Department.

On Wednesday morning, the Board of Public Safety accepted Barber's letter of resignation. Barber had been with South Bend police since June 2019 but was placed on unpaid leave shortly after being charged with child seduction and official misconduct in October.

St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford gave Barber four years of probation, and no jail time, during an emotional sentencing hearing on Sept. 9 in which both prosecutors and the girl Barber molested urged the judge to impose a harsher penalty. Deputy prosecuting attorney Rebecca Soto said it would take "years" to rebuild the damage Barber caused to the reputation of the South Bend Police Department.

Barber was first charged with two felony counts of child seduction, two felony counts of official misconduct, and misdemeanor counts of public indecency and public nudity in October. The officer entered into a plea deal in July that saw prosecutors dismiss one count of child seduction and one count of official misconduct against Barber. The plea agreement set a cap of four years for the sentence Barber received and left the judge free to decide whether the former officer was given any time in prison.

When Barber was first charged last year, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski issued a statement saying he would terminate Barber if the officer were to be found guilty. Barber was placed on unpaid leave shortly after being charged.

At the sentencing, Barber indicated he knew he would be fired or would resign from the police department long before his official resignation date of Sept. 15. The former officer said he has been getting into the construction business and often provides transportation to members of the Amish community as they travel to different build sites in Michiana.

