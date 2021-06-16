Convicted St. James child molester sent to prison

Jun. 16—ST. JAMES — A former St. James man is going to prison for molesting a boy he knows.

Timothy James Turner, 36, most recently of New Ulm, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced Tuesday in Watonwan County District Court. Turner entered an Alford plea, meaning he did not admit guilt but acknowledged a conviction would have been likely if the case went to trial.

Turner molested a boy and made him perform oral sex in 2008 or 2009, according to a court complaint. The boy was about 8 years old at the time and disclosed the abuse last year.

Turner was sentenced to 76 months in prison. He was given credit for nearly nine months spent in jail and will be eligible for release in December 2024.