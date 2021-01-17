Convicted stalker kidnapped Pembroke Pines family and still has teen girl, cops say

A man who did prison time for aggravated stalking and has convictions for domestic violence and violating a restraining order has an 18-year-old girl he has kidnapped at gunpoint, Pembroke Pines police said.

West Palm Beach resident Jaddier Sanchez, 37, took the mother and father of Nicole Martinez at gunpoint as well as Martinez when Martinez’s parents came back to their Pines home around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. That’s according to the Martinez’s parents, who were picked up by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. They said Sanchez left them by the side of the road in Belle Glade after taking them on an ATM cash withdrawal tour in their 2007 Dodge Ram.

Sanchez kept the Dodge pickup truck, Florida license plate PYDC13, and Martinez with him, they said. She was wearing a grey hoodie and orange black cheetah print shorts with tattoos on both forearms. She’s 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds.

Pembroke Pines police believe Jaddier Sanchez has kidnapped Nicole Martinez

Sanchez’s tattoos decorate his throat area and the front of the tat says “ATM.” Cops put his height and weight as 5-foot-11, 180 pounds when they arrested Sanchez in November on charges of being a hit-and-run driver, driving with an expired license, resisting an officer without violence and trespassing.

Pines police say they’re working with the FBI to find Sanchez and Martinez. Because he’s considered armed and dangerous, police say anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or 954-431-2200, but don’t confront him.

Online records say Sanchez spent Sept. 26, 2006 through May 28 of last year in prison after a robbery conviction. He did almost nine months over 2003 and 2004 for burglary of an occupied structure and aggravated stalking with a credible threat. Between those two convictions, he was convicted of domestic battery and violating a domestic violence restraining order.

