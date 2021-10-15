Convicted SUNY Plattsburgh hacker's sentencing adjourned, counsel seeks expert services

Oct. 15—PLATTSBURGH — Convicted hacker and SUNY Plattsburgh alumnus Michael P. Fish's sentencing has been adjourned again Thursday.

Fish's attorney asked for a 60-day extension to complete court approved expert witness services requested in August, according to court documents.

Fish pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, computer intrusion and child pornography possession offenses in May, saying he forced his way into students' email accounts to steal nude and compromising photos and videos between 2016 and 2019 while he was an undergrad at SUNY Plattsburgh and later as a law student at Albany Law School.

He also admitted to having multiple files containing child pornography on his personal laptop, his plea agreement said.

Fish ran the scheme to steal student photos and videos along with Nicholas Faber, also a SUNY Plattsburgh alumnus, documents said. Faber was sentenced to three years in prison in August for his offenses: computer intrusion and aggravated identity theft.

Fish's attorney, Lawrence Elmen, of Elmen Law Firm P.C., a Glens Fall-based firm, requested expert services to conduct a forensic computer evaluation of devices the FBI seized during a search of Fish's Albany apartment in March 2019.

Fish's plea agreement said that is when police discovered at least 10 child pornography videos in his possession.

Fish is currently scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12.

Email Fernando Alba:

falba@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @byfernandoalba