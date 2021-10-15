Convicted SUNY Plattsburgh hacker's sentencing adjourned, counsel seeks expert services

Fernando Alba, The Press-Republican, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
·1 min read

Oct. 15—PLATTSBURGH — Convicted hacker and SUNY Plattsburgh alumnus Michael P. Fish's sentencing has been adjourned again Thursday.

Fish's attorney asked for a 60-day extension to complete court approved expert witness services requested in August, according to court documents.

Fish pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, computer intrusion and child pornography possession offenses in May, saying he forced his way into students' email accounts to steal nude and compromising photos and videos between 2016 and 2019 while he was an undergrad at SUNY Plattsburgh and later as a law student at Albany Law School.

He also admitted to having multiple files containing child pornography on his personal laptop, his plea agreement said.

Fish ran the scheme to steal student photos and videos along with Nicholas Faber, also a SUNY Plattsburgh alumnus, documents said. Faber was sentenced to three years in prison in August for his offenses: computer intrusion and aggravated identity theft.

Fish's attorney, Lawrence Elmen, of Elmen Law Firm P.C., a Glens Fall-based firm, requested expert services to conduct a forensic computer evaluation of devices the FBI seized during a search of Fish's Albany apartment in March 2019.

Fish's plea agreement said that is when police discovered at least 10 child pornography videos in his possession.

Fish is currently scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12.

Email Fernando Alba:

falba@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @byfernandoalba

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio House Republicans propose bill legalizing marijuana for recreational use

    House Republicans propose bill legalizing marijuana for recreational use

  • Bipartisan bill calls for legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania

    For the first time ever, there is a bipartisan bill to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Pennsylvania.

  • EU-UK talks, fishing threat kick Brexit back into high gear

    The Brexit brawl kicked into high gear Friday on sticking points over Northern Ireland and French fishing, coming almost a year after a deal on a free trade agreement was supposed to have officially sealed the separation between the European Union and the United Kingdom. The top Brexit negotiators from both sides entered talks again, with troublesome trade issues in Northern Ireland taking center stage. Making matters worse, fish might also be pushed onto the menu, with French fishermen more vocal about blocking ports for what they see as British duplicitousness in refusing to grant them all the fishing licenses they want.

  • Japanese billionaire gets ready for December space mission

    A forthcoming flight to space by a Japanese billionaire will allow the public to have a closer look at life on board the orbiting outpost, the president of Space Adventures, a company that organized the flight, said Friday. Yusaku Maezawa is set to rocket to space on Dec. 8 on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with producer Yozo Hirano who will film his mission and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Tom Shelley, the president of Space Adventures, said Maezawa compiled a list of 100 things for him to do in space during a 12-day mission after asking the public for ideas.

  • Man jailed for sexually assaulting inebriated, 'defenceless' female friend

    A man was jailed six years and nine months, with four strokes of cane, for sexually assaulting an inebriated female friends after her birthday party.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed Over Response To Norway’s Bow And Arrow Killings

    Critics pointed out major flaws with the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican's reaction.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh

  • Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

    A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • 2 St. Petersburg mothers were killed within a week — by the same man, police say

    ST. PETERSBURG — In the spring, two mothers were shot and killed within a week of each other. Soon after the first murder on March 30 of K’Mia Simmons, St. Petersburg police arrested Tyron Jackasal, 21. But the second murder of Emily Grot on April 4 remained unsolved — until Wednesday. Once again, the investigation pointed detectives to Jackasal, according to arrest documents. He now faces a ...

  • ACSO: Teens who started Goose Fire near Eagle identified

    Detectives with the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) identified four teenagers who they say are responsible for starting a grass fire with fireworks last week.

  • Lt. Gov. McGeachin blasts Idaho attorney general, media after public records lawsuit loss

    “This entire matter is an excellent demonstration of why government should seek legal counsel that it needs to hear instead of what it wants to hear,” the AG’s office said.

  • A Singaporean man was given the death penalty after he was found with 2 pounds of cannabis

    Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, 41, was sentenced to death in February, and a court dismissed his appeal on Tuesday, local news reported.

  • Ex-trooper pleads not guilty in motorist's severe beating

    A former Louisiana State Police trooper pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a federal charge in the 2019 video recorded beating of a man whose injuries included a broken jaw and broken ribs. Jacob Brown is charged with “deprivation of rights under color of law” in the beating of Aaron Bowman following a north Louisiana traffic stop. Brown’s September indictment came amid federal scrutiny of other troopers who punched, stunned and dragged another Black motorist, Ronald Greene, before he died in custody.

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

  • Mental capacity at issue as Alabama man faces execution date

    Federal judges heard arguments Wednesday about whether an Alabama inmate had the mental capacity to understand the paperwork setting up his planned execution next week, with a defense lawyer arguing the man's cognitive deficiencies warranted disability assistance. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering an appeal by Willie B. Smith III, who was convicted of a woman's 1991 kidnap and killing. Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Oct. 21 in the death of Sharma Ruth Johnson, 22.