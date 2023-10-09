Convicted terrorist with Charlotte ties asks for photos, videos back

A convicted terrorist financier with Charlotte ties is asking the federal government to give him his personal photos and videos back.

Federal officials say Mohamad Youssef Hammoud was living in Charlotte when he provided material support to Hezbollah from 1995 to 2000.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison but was released last year after the court granted a compassionate release.

He has since been deported and now lives in Lebanon.

Court documents claim the personal photos and videos were taken in 2001 from his east Charlotte home on Donnefield Drive, off Lawyers Road.

He claims they aren’t contraband or evidence.

The federal government has not responded to the civil suit.