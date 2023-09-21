Convicted ‘violent’ felon arrested wearing body armor with concealed loaded gun, police say

A man was arrested on suspicion of multiple gun charges early Tuesday morning after he led officers on a short chase, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a news release.

An officer who was patrolling the 1500 block of Madonna Road when he attempted to stop a motorcyclist — later identified as 42-year-old Bryan Dugan — for two vehicle code violations around 2:36 a.m., the department said.

Rather than stopping, police said, Dugan accelerated and entered the inside of a nearby apartment complex.

The officer lost sight of Dugan at first and began to search the area, the release said.

According to police, the police officer later saw Dugan running through the complex and took the suspect into custody.

Dugan was wearing body armor and had a fully loaded extended handgun magazine with 30 rounds in his pocket at the time of his arrest, police said.

According to police, a loaded non-serialized gun — also known as a “ghost gun” — was found in a landscape planter at the apartment complex where Dugan parked his motorcycle.

Dugan has “several prior violent felony convictions,” police said.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges including carrying a loaded firearm, possessing ammunition, possessing a concealed firearm, violating probation and being a convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to jail records.

Dugan was also booked on suspicion of resisting or delaying an arrest, and had two outstanding felony warrants out for his arrest,

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s inmate database, Dugan is accused of a total of 23 charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of an assault weapon.

Some of the suspected charges are enhancements because of Dugan’s criminal history.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Dugan was held in San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

San Luis Obispo Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Sgt. Caleb Kemp at 805-783-7765 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867).