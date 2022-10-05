Convicted Wife-Killer Walks Free After Only Serving 8 Years Of 67-Year Sentence

A Grenadian family is in disbelief after their daughter’s killer is released from prison after only serving eight years of a 67-year sentence, as reported by Meawww.

Alexander Clack, a former prison officer, was arrested in 2014 for the killing of his wife Nixiann Downes-Clack in Grenada, as reported by The Independent.

Downes-Clack informed her husband that she found out he was having an affair with their 17-year-old babysitter and threatened to leave the now 40-year-old.

Not feeling the threats made, Clack strangled his wife on their fourth wedding anniversary in June 2014.

According to Meaww, Clack put his deceased wife’s body in a suitcase and buried it in a small grave, which police found days later.

In 2016, Clack was finally sentenced to life in prison with a fixed term of 67 years and some change, according to Daily Mail.

But due to the recent mysterious disappearance of a Supreme Court Registry computer, Clack no longer has to serve the rest of his sentence.

He was freed on Sept. 20 by the Court of Appeal since the case couldn’t proceed without transcript documents.

“From all indications, the computer on which the recording would have been typed…cannot be found at this time, and that will contain the critical parts of the proceedings,” said Senator Claudette Joseph, the Attorney General and Minister for Legal Affairs according to TheNewTodayGrenada. “As a consequence, it (the breakdown in the judiciary) seriously impacts and infringes an accused person’s right to a fair trial and a hearing.”

The aunt of Nixxian Downes-Clack recently spoke with The Sun about the injustice of the new judgment.

“I’m horrified. How could they release someone on such a flimsy technicality when he is guilty of such evil and clearly a danger to women? Now he’s got away with murder and is heading this way,” said Kim Szmyglewska.

Clack’s lawyer Anselm Clouden shared that his client is “overjoyed” to return home, as reported by The Sun.